The Days Creek boys basketball team finished the 2018-19 season in winning fashion on Saturday in Baker City.
Blake Ellis and Caleb Kruzic each converted a pair of free throws in the final 35 seconds and the seventh-seeded Wolves defeated No. 8 Prairie City, 56-53, in the third-place game of the OSAA Class 1A tournament at Baker High School.
"It was lots of fun," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We played incredible basketball (the last 12 minutes). The kids are feeling pretty good right now. You always want to get to the championship game, but I'm proud of them for bouncing back (after a semifinal loss Friday to Trinity Lutheran). We beat a really good team today."
Days Creek, the Skyline League tournament champion, went 2-1 in the tourney and finished the season with a 23-6 record.
Prairie City (26-4) had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but a 3-pointer by Levi Burke was off the mark at the buzzer.
"We executed better down the stretch," James Ellis said.
The Wolves held their own despite being undersized. Prairie City's front line included the 6-foot-4 Burke and 6-5 Cole Deiter. Burke had game highs of 18 points and nine rebounds.
"We were struggling to defend them early and weren't getting a lot of good looks (offensively)," James Ellis said. "But we were patient, made little adjustments (at halftime) and were able to score."
Days Creek had three players score in double figures. Rocco Muir and Caleb Kruzic each scored 14 points, combining for six 3-pointers. Blake Ellis had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals despite being in foul trouble. Sophomore Zane DeGroot chipped in seven points and five rebounds before fouling out.
Cade Martin and Macs Whetzel scored six and five points, respectively, in the win. The Wolves shot 10 of 34 from 3-point range.
Burke and Kruzic were selected the Moda Health players of the game.
Prairie City held a 26-10 edge in points in the paint, but D.C. got 18 points from its bench compared to zero for the Panthers. Days Creek scored 18 points off 20 P.C. turnovers.
"Blake (Ellis) went out with his fourth foul (with 3:45 left in the third quarter), but it actually helped us focus more on running our motion offense," James Ellis said. "We broke them down."
It was a special season for James Ellis, who through a unique arrangement was able to coach the Wolves for at least one more season. He's in his first year as principal and athletic director at Elkton High.
Days Creek will lose five seniors to graduation: Blake Ellis, Kruzic, Muir, Layton Berlingeri and Loy Knutzen.
"We weren't on anybody's radar at the start of the season, but overcoming adversity has been our key all year," James Ellis said. "We won a lot of close games. Today was an emotional moment for me, coaching my last child at the state tournament. That was a dream and I feel very blessed."
PRAIRIE CITY (53) — Levi Burke 8-17 1-2 18, McKinley 6-12 0-0 17, Field 3-6 0-0 8, Deiter 4-10 0-0 8, Holman 1-3 0-2 2, Zweygardt 0-0 0-0 0, Horrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 1-2 53.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Rocco Muir 4-11 2-2 14, Caleb Kruzic 3-9 6-6 14, Ellis 3-11 2-2 10, DeGroot 3-9 0-0 7, Martin 1-4 3-6 6, Whetzel 2-4 1-2 5, Knutzen 0-0 0-0 0, L. Berlingeri 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 14-18 56.
Prairie City;12;11;14;16;—;53
Days Creek;12;9;17;18;—;56
3-Point Goals — P.C. 8-21 (McKinley 5-11, Field 2-3, Burke 1-5, Horrell 0-1, Holman 0-1), D.C. 10-34 (Muir 4-9, Kruzic 2-6, Ellis 2-9, DeGroot 1-5, Martin 1-3, Whetzel 0-2). Total Fouls — P.C. 19, D.C. 11. Fouled Out — Holman, DeGroot. Rebounds — P.C. 34 (Burke 9), D.C. 24 (Ellis, DeGroot 5). Assists — P.C. 16 (Field 7), D.C. 4 (DeGroot 2). Turnovers — P.C. 20, D.C. 12.
