DAYS CREEK — Macs Whetzel turned in a strong all-around performance, leading the Days Creek boys basketball team to a 55-27 victory over Glendale on Friday night in a Skyline League game.
Whetzel finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Wolves (13-9, 9-1 North) moved into a tie with North Douglas for first place in the division standings. Neston Berlingeri hit three 3-pointers and added nine points for Days Creek, which led 31-12 at halftime.
David Lovaglio paced the Pirates (10-10, 3-6 South) with 14 points. Cameron Colley chipped in six points.
Days Creek will travel to Camas Valley, while Glendale will visit North Douglas Saturday.
GLENDALE (27) — David Lovaglio 14, Colley 6, Ta. Ring 5, Cline 2, Pezqueda, Moody, Jellum, Lee, O'Dell, Ty. Ring, Jefferson. Totals 11 2-6 27.
DAYS CREEK (55) — Macs Whetzel 13, Berlingeri 9, K. Gaskell 4, E. Gaskell 4, DeGroot 2, Martin 7, Stever 5, Jackson 9, J. Williams 2, R. Williams, Boling, Kruzic. Totals 21 6-7 55.
Glendale;9;3;8;7;—;27
D. Creek;21;10;9;15;—;55
3-Point Goals — Gle. 3 (Colley 2, Lovaglio 1), D.C. 7 (Berlingeri 3, Whetzel 2, Jackson 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 7, D.C. 11.
JV Score — Glendale def. Days Creek (two quarters).
