DAYS CREEK — Days Creek and Powder Valley battled blow for blow — like two boxers seeking their first heavyweight titles — but the Wolves prevailed 62-58 in a second-round Class 1A boys basketball playoff game Friday night.
"We just had to keep grinding it out, we kept pushing and kept fighting to keep the lead," Days Creek senior Caleb Kruzic said.
The win sends the Wolves (21-5) to the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City next week.
Days Creek coach James Ellis was pleased to earn a win and was glad his team made the necessary adjustments to survive the test Powder Valley (17-10) provided.
"The big key tonight was slowing them down in the third quarter. It gave us a very small cushion, but it was enough," coach Ellis said. "This has been a dream season. This is a very unselfish team and we're going to the dance."
Kruzic and the Wolves started off the game red-hot from deep, knocking down six 3-point field goals in the opening period to jump out to a 10-point lead over the Badgers.
Kruzic scored a team-high 20 points, hitting six 3s.
Powder Valley wouldn't go away, however, as the Badgers used a high-speed transition attack to claw all the way back. They used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a 29-26 lead at intermission.
Days Creek made the switch to a zone defense to slow down the Powder Valley attack. Senior guard Blake Ellis took control of the game, scoring 15 of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Wolves regained the lead.
The Wolves held a one-point edge going into the fourth quarter and were able to roll with every punch the Badgers threw and return every blow, outscoring Powder Valley by three in the final period to escape with a narrow win.
Days Creek made nine free throws in the final period to hold its lead and hold off Badgers.
Days Creek faces Damascus Christian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
POWDER VALLEY (58) — Roper Bingham 23, Dixon 15, Nesser 10, Benites 7, Stephans 3, Grende. Totals 22-39 9-12 58.
DAYS CREEK (62) — Caleb Kruzic 20, Ellis 16, Martin 10, Muir 7, DeGroot 5, Whetzel 4. Totals 18-49 13-18 62
Powder Valley;8;21;18;11;—;58
Days Creek;18;8;22;14;—;62
3-Point Goals — P.V. 5 (Dixon 3, Benites, Stephans), D.C. 13 (Kruzic 6, Ellis 3, Martin 2, DeGroot, Muir). Total Fouls — P.V. 17, D.C. 10.
