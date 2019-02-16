COOS BAY — North Douglas defeated Umpqua Valley Christian, 45-32, in the third-place boys basketball game at the Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday.
"We finally got 'em," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said.
UVC (19-7 overall) defeated North Douglas (17-10) twice during the regular season, but with the state playoffs on the line the Warriors stepped it up.
"This is the best defensive game we've had since we played Riddle," Vancil said "Our senior leaders really stepped up for us."
Cal Parks led North Douglas with 24 points. Koldan Frieze contributed seven.
At halftime the Warriors had a one-point lead, 23-22. North Douglas outscored UVC 12-3 in the fourth quarter.
"We tightened our defense at halftime," Vancil said. "Our goal was to slow (Aaron) Buechley down."
Buechley scored 15 points in the game, 12 of those coming in the first half. Spencer Adams added eight points for the Monarchs.
North Douglas plays at Mohawk on Tuesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Cal Parks 24, K. Frieze 7, Bond 6, Gerrard 4, T. Parks 2, Smith 2, A. Frieze. Totals 18 4-10 45.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (32) — Aaron Buechley 15, Adams 8, McLaughlin 3, Luther 2, Mesa 2, Mahoney 2, Miller, Sewall, E. Buechley, Gettys, Bendele, Pettibone, Butler, Andrecht. Totals 12 3-8 32.
N. Douglas;15;8;10;12;—;45
UVC;9;13;7;3;—;32
3-Point Goals – N.D. 3 (Bond 2, K. Frieze 1), UVC 5 (A. Buechley 2, Adams 2, McLaughlin 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, UVC 14. Fouled Out – T. Parks.
