SUTHERLIN — The seventh-ranked Sutherlin boys basketball team got a double-double from J.R. Bailey and used another strong defensive effort to defeat Brookings, 40-25, on Friday night in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
Bailey, a 6-foot-7 senior center, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in league play at 7-0 and improved to 18-4 overall.
Payton Hope added seven points and 10 rebounds for Sutherlin. Mason Gill only had four points, but contributed eight rebounds, eight assists and five blocked shots.
Evan Fronckowiak scored eight points for the Bruins (11-8, 4-3).
"It was a team effort," Sutherlin coach Willis New said. "Neither team shot well, but defensively we really executed our game plan and locked them down. (Brookings) went after Mason (Gill) defensively, but J.R. (Bailey) found himself open and took advantage."
The Bulldogs travel to South Umpqua Tuesday.
BROOKINGS (25) — Evan Fronckowiak 8, Bonde 6, Schofield 4, Holler 3, Christiansen 2, Beaman 1, A. Fronckowiak 1, Mills, Vanginderen. Totals 6 13-18 25.
SUTHERLIN (40) — J.R. Bailey 15, Bodine 7, Hope 7, Carr 5, Gill 4, Horn 2, Merrifield, Stinnett, Davis, Pacini, Smalley. Totals 14 8-17 40.
Brookings;7;6;6;6;—;25
Sutherlin;10;9;7;14;—;40
3-Point Goals — Bro. 0, Suth. 1 (Carr). Total Fouls — Bro. 19, Suth. 17. Fouled Out — Holler.
JV Score — Sutherlin won.
