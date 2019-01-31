Days Creek senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Point guard.
Age: 17.
Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, National Honor Society.
GPA: 3.85.
College Plans: University of Oregon, focus on product design.
Favorite Athlete: Grayson Allen, guard for Utah Jazz.
Performance: Scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and added five assists in a 44-43 Skyline League North win over Riddle. Had 13 points and four assists in 47-39 victory over North Douglas.
Quotable: “(The Riddle win) was definitely a morale booster, for sure. It brought the team closer and gave us more confidence. (North Douglas) was a good win. We’re guard-heavy this year and have to scrap. If we’re firing on all cylinders we can compete with anybody in the state.”
