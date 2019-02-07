Glide senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Football, track and field, National Honor Society, hiking, family, outdoor activities.
GPA: 3.5.
College Plans: Hopes to get a scholarship to compete in football or track and field to a four-year school where he plans to study sports medicine.
Favorite Athlete: Former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, because of his intensity on the field and his positive attitude off the field.
Performance: Had 21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Wildcats in the 53-41 win over North Douglas. He also had 30 points and 18 rebounds in 69-55 loss to Illinois Valley, and scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 74-62 loss to Rogue River.
Quotable: "This team has a shot to go to the league playoffs and hopefully go to state after that. The team chemistry is the best it's ever been, we're really vibing well. It's been a fun senior year. I try to go out and do the best of my ability , this year I'm averaging like 20 points a game. I do what I can to help and leave everything out on the court."
