News-Review Sports Editor
ELIJAH ALLEN
Yoncalla senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Guard.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Football, weightlifting.
GPA: 3.24.
College Plans: Nursing certificate; Lane C.C.
Favorite Athletes: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers guard; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears linebacker.
Performance: Led Yoncalla to a pair of wins to open Skyline League play. Scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds in a 50-30 win over Glendale Friday, and followed that with 18 points in a 53-35 home win over Elkton Saturday.
Quotable: “I think we’re almost there. We get in our heads a lot and start bringing ourselves down and that brings everyone else down. Once we get over that, I think we’ll be pretty good.”
(On season expectations) “Taking first in league and getting to the league playoffs and getting to Baker City for the (Class 1A) state tournament.”
