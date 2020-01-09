News-Review Sports Editor

Yoncalla senior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Guard.

Age: 18.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Football, weightlifting.

GPA: 3.24.

College Plans: Nursing certificate; Lane C.C.

Favorite Athletes: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers guard; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears linebacker.

Performance: Led Yoncalla to a pair of wins to open Skyline League play. Scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds in a 50-30 win over Glendale Friday, and followed that with 18 points in a 53-35 home win over Elkton Saturday.

Quotable: “I think we’re almost there. We get in our heads a lot and start bringing ourselves down and that brings everyone else down. Once we get over that, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

(On season expectations) “Taking first in league and getting to the league playoffs and getting to Baker City for the (Class 1A) state tournament.”

