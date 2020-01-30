JAKE GERRARD
North Douglas senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Forward.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Football, hanging out with friends, the outdoors, working on projects.
GPA: 3.5.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College, general studies.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward.
Performance: Scored 15 points with eight rebounds in a win over Umpqua Valley Christian; had 10 points and 10 boards in a win over Days Creek, lifting North Douglas to first place in the North Division of the Skyline League.
Quotable: “The team is starting to gel a little bit more. We’ve been able to build off our last few losses and go on a little bit of a run.”
(On the team dynamic of five seniors and six freshmen): “The freshmen keep up with us seniors pretty easily. They’re handling it real well. They can play some ball.”
(On finishing strong): “We can’t be happy with what we’ve got. We have to keep getting better and win out from here. It’s definitely going to be a good couple of weeks. It’s going to be exciting.”
