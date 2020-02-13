News-Review Sports Editor
JOHN CHEN
Canyonville Academy junior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Point guard.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, making music, chemistry is his favorite subject.
Favorite Athlete: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets forward.
Performance: Chen, from Taiwan and in his second year at Canyonville Academy, scored 62 points in three Southern Cascade League games last week, including a career-high 28 in a 53-43 win over Rogue River.
Quotable: On the season to date: “If you look at our record it’s tough, but overall we’ve had a good season. Only three players were on varsity last year, so it’s a new team. Everyone tries their best and gives their best effort on the court. Our coach (Sihao Huang) gives us positive energy.”
On his 28-point game: “Most of my points came on fast breaks and 3-pointers. I got a lot of chances on fast breaks.”
On his favorite moment of the season: “It was a three-point win over Bonanza (on Jan. 28). Everyone was really focused in the second half. We trusted each other and shared the ball.”
