KC PETTIBONE
Umpqua Valley Christian senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Baseball, hunting, fishing, working out, helping his father on the ranch.
College Plans: Baseball at Corban University.
Favorite Athlete: Rob Gronkowski, former New England Patriots tight end.
Performance: Had a pair of double-doubles as the Monarchs captured the No. 1 seed in the Skyline League Tournament with upset wins over North Douglas and Days Creek.
Quotable: “Everyone didn’t want the season to end. We showed up and played the games we were capable of playing. When we play for each other and as a team, that shows what can happen. We all stepped up and played our best, and beating both those teams was pretty incredible.”
UVC coach Brian Ferguson on Pettibone: “KC played two of his best games last weekend. He was pretty huge for us.”
