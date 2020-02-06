News-Review Sports Editor
MARIO GIANOTTI
Riddle sophomore
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 16.
Other Hobbies/Interests: Boy Scouts, hiking, watching Anime (Japanese animation).
GPA: 3.9.
Favorite Athlete: Kawhi Leonard, forward for L.A. Clippers.
Performance: Had a double-double (16 points, 16 rebounds) in a win over New Hope Christian. Averaging 15 points and 10.7 rebounds and shooting 50% from the field on the season.
Quotable: “(The season) has been a little bit of a surprise. I knew we had enough talent and have good chemistry. A key is we’re not giving up in close games ... whenever the game’s on the line we’ve executed pretty well. We want to go to Baker City (site of the Class 1A state tournament).”
Riddle coach Russell Hobson on Gianotti: “He’s amazing to coach. He works really hard and does everything you ask of him. He’s always trying to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.