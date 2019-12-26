MASON GILL
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Forward.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Football, riding four-wheelers.
GPA: 3.7.
College Plans: Oregon State University or Linn-Benton Community College.
Favorite Athlete: Tom Brady, New England Patriots quarterback.
Performance: Scored 60 points in two wins at the Willamina Tournament, including a season-high 34 against Waldport.
Quotable: "We started the season slower due to sickness, but last week we kind of figured it out. Everyone figured out their roles and meshed well. The strength is our defense ... we're using the zone more than the matchup zone and rarely play man. We're unselfish on offense, we like to get everyone an open shot. We're very capable of going deep (in the 3A postseason) again."
