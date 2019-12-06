PHOENIX — After three strong quarters, the Douglas Trojans got hit hard in the fourth as Phoenix ran away for a 72-40 victory in the opening round of the Pirates' home tournament Friday night.
Douglas trailed 31-18 at half and played the Pirates even in the third quarter, but the Trojans emptied their bench while Phoenix kept the pressure on, outscoring the visitors 29-10 in the final stanza.
Brandon Willard had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Trojans, while Erich Hogue added seven points and five assists. Luke Fowler also had seven points.
The Trojans take on St. Mary's at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game.
DOUGLAS (40) — Brandon Willard 12, Hogue 7, Fowler 7, Schofield 6, Edwards 5, Jones 3, Anderson, Laroque. Totals 16 6-11 40.
PHOENIX (72) — Braden Watts 27, Hutsell 12, Clayton 9, Ortega 9, Goff 6, Olsiewski 4, Jenkins 3, Stanfield 2. Totals 27 8-14 72.
Douglas;12;6;12;10;—;40
Phoenix;17;14;12;29;—;72
3-Point Goals — Dou. 4 (Hogue, Edwards, Jones, Willard), Pho. 10 (Watts 4, Ortega 3, Hutsell 2, Jenkins 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 9, Pho. 16.
JV Score — Phoenix def. Douglas.
