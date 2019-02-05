WINSTON — The Douglas boys basketball team fell 60-46 to Cascade Christian in a Far West League game Tuesday night.
Nathan Spurlock led the Crusaders (7-15, 5-3, FWL) with 19 points. Dominic Lewis added 16 and Lane Collum contributed 10.
Erich Hoque led the Trojans (4-16, 1-8) with 16 points. Braeden Edwards added 13 in the loss.
The Trojans will return to action on Friday at Sutherlin.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (60) — Nathan Spurlock 19, Lewis 16, Collom 10, Flenner 8, Coppedge 3, Miller 2, Schaan 2, Reece, Sample. Totals 23 10 60.
DOUGLAS (46) — Erich Hoque 16, Edwards 13, West 8, Silvaz 5, Chapman 4, Ledbetter, Jones, Fowler. Totals 16 8 46.
Ca. Christian;12;18;14;16;—;60
Douglas;6;9;21;10;—;46
3-Point Goals — C.C. 4 (Collom 2, Spurlock 1, Flenner 1), Doug. 6 (Hoque 3, Edwards 2, Silvaz 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 8, Doug. 12
