SALEM — Douglas fell into a 17-9 hole after one quarter and couldn't recover in a 77-58 loss to Chemawa Indian School at the MLK Showcase at Corban University Monday afternoon.
Brandon Willard scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half for the Trojans, and Elijah LaRocque scored 13 for the Trojans. Gavyn Jones added nine.
Davey Hogan led Chemawa with a game-high 28 points.
Douglas (4-12) will host Cascade Christian in a Far West League contest Friday.
DOUGLAS (58) — Brandon Willard 21, LaRocque 13, Jones 9, Schofield 6, Fowler 5, Anderson 2, McManus 2, McWhorter, Willis, Turner, Cathey. Totals 23 10-20 58.
CHEMEWA (77) — Davey Hogan 28, Snell 13, Ambrosia 13, Carlos 10, AfterBuffalo 6, Two Crows 3, Weston 2, Brooks 2, Black, Morrillo. Totals 32 4-9 77.
Douglas;9;13;15;21;—;58
Chemawa;17;22;19;19;—;77
3-Point Goals — Doug. 2 (Willard, LaRocque), Chem. 9 (Snell 4, Hogan 4, Ambrosia 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 12, Chem. 17.
