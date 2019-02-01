WINSTON — The Douglas boys basketball team was defeated by St. Mary's, 88-52, in a Far West League contest Friday night.
St. Mary's (11-10, 5-2 FWL) was led in scoring by junior forward Trevahn Foster with 20 points. Aliiloa Kaeo-Wailehua added 12 and Gavin Rajapogal scored 12.
Braeden Edwards scored 19 points and Andy Schofield added 10 for the Trojans (4-15, 1-7 FWL).
The Trojans will look to end their seven-game skid when they host Cascade Christian on Tuesday.
ST. MARY'S (88) — Trevahn Foster 20, Kaeo-Wailehua 12, Rajagopal 11, Reynolds 9, Hristov 9, Okeyia 8, Snyder 7, Banton 4, Sternenburg 4, Hadley 2, Conner 2, Young. Totals 36 11-17 88.
DOUGLAS (52) — Braeden Edwards 19, Schofield 10, Hoque 8, Fowler 8, West 3, Ledbetter 3, Silvaz 1, Jones, Chapman. Totals 19 8-16 52.
St. Mary's23;27;23;15;—;88
Douglas;9;27;10;6;—;52
3-Point Goals — St.M. 5 (Hristov 3, Kaeo Wailehua 2), Doug. 6 (Schofield 2, Edwards 2, West 1, Hoque 1). Total Fouls — St.M. 16, Doug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.