WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans went toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked Creswell for a quarter and a half, but the visiting Bulldogs imposed their will for the final three quarters in an 86-44 nonleague boys basketball win Saturday night.
Douglas hung tough with Creswell, trailing 15-13 before the Bulldogs — coming off a double-overtime win at Oakland the night before — turned on the jets.
"We came out and played really well for the first quarter and a half, and they just separated from us," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "They are a really good basketball team, but for a quarter and a half, so were we. The boys got a lot better this weekend."
Elijah LaRocque led the Trojans (2-5) with 12 points, while Gavyn Jones added nine points and seven rebounds. Brandon Willard also had nine points for Douglas.
Tyler Frieze had a game-high 24 points to pace the Bulldogs (7-2).
Douglas will visit Siuslaw (2-5) next Friday.
CRESWELL (86) — Tyler Frieze 24, Apo 17, Dewey 13, Smith 8, Gabriel 8, Atwood 4, Cunningham 4, Moreno 3, Criddle 3, Sharkey 2. Totals 37 6-10 86.
DOUGLAS (44) — Elijah LaRocque 12, Jones 9, Willard 9, Fowler 6, Schofield 4, Hogue 2, Edwards 2, Cathey. Totals 12 16-20 44.
Creswell;15;25;26;18;—;86
Douglas;13;11;13;7;—;44
3-Point Goals — Creswell 6 (Frieze 2, Criddle 1, Dewey 1, Apo 1, Moreno 1), Douglas (LaRocque 3, Willard 1). Total Fouls — Creswell 15, Douglas 14.
JV Score — Creswell def. Douglas.
