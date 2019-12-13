WINSTON — Gavyn Jones posted a double-double as the Douglas boys basketball team earned its first win of the season on Friday, whipping Canyonville Academy 69-34 in the first round of the Douglas Booster Club Tournament.
The Trojans (1-3) gave Bid Van Loon his first victory as the team's head coach.
Jones finished with a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds. Braeden Edwards had 17 points and seven steals, Brandon Willard chipped in 13 points and seven steals and Erich Hoque dished out 10 assists in the win.
Herve Mucyo led the Pilots (1-4) with 13 points and John Chen scored 12. Mucyo hit three 3-pointers.
"We had great energy for the whole game and I couldn't be more proud of the effort," Van Loon said.
Douglas will meet Pleasant Hill at 3 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (34) — Herve Mucyo 13, Chen 12, Ku 5, May 2, Ndagijimana 2, Cyusa, Cha, Twagirumukiza, Mugisha, Nzamwita. Totals 13 2-3 34.
DOUGLAS (69) — Gavyn Jones 20, Edwards 17, Willard 13, Fowler 6, Schofield 4, LaRogue 3, Anderson 2, Hoque 2, Cathey 2, Willis, Kerr. Totals 32 2-3 69.
Canyonville;9;0;4;21;—;34
Douglas;16;20;15;18;—;69
3-Point Goals — C.A. 6 (Mucyo 3, Chen 2, Ku 1), Dou. 3 (Edwards, Willard, LaRoque). Total Fouls — C.A. 2, Dou. 12.
