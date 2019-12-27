ST. PAUL — Cooper Bales scored 20 points and Dufur held on for a 45-43 win over Days Creek on Friday in a nonleague boys basketball game at St. Paul High School.
Trey Darden added 17 points for the Rangers (4-4), who outscored the Wolves by six points at the free-throw line.
Zane DeGroot led Days Creek (4-5) with 16 points. Freshman Keith Gaskell chipped in eight points and Cauy Jackson scored seven. The Wolves had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but DeGroot's shot was off the mark.
"I think our scoring was a lot better today. We shared the ball and got some good looks," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "It was a great game for us to pick up."
D.C. will host Bandon on Jan. 2 in a nonleague contest.
DAYS CREEK (43) — Zane DeGroot 16, Gaskell 8, Jackson 7, Anderson 4, Stever 3, Berlingeri 3, Whetzel 2, Kruzic. Totals 17 4-13 43.
DUFUR (45) — Cooper Bales 20, Darden 17, Taylor 5, Peters 3, Barrett, Byers, Petroff, Anthony. Totals 17 10-18 45.
Days Creek;13;12;6;12;—;43
Dufur;14;11;9;11;—;45
3-Point Goals — D.C. 5 (DeGroot 2, Jackson 1, Berlingeri 1, Stever 1), Dufur 1 (Bales). Total Fouls — D.C. 20, Dufur 19. Fouled Out — Whetzel, Berlingeri.
