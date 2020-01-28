A quick start for the Roseburg High boys basketball team fizzled fast as the Indians let a 10-point lead in the first quarter slip away in a 74-50 Southwest Conference loss to South Medford Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
“Clearly we came out and played well to start,” said Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys, who added that his young team is still learning what it takes to put together a complete game.
“I think part of the process of learning how to win is being able to keep the throttle down when you have that lead and these guys got comfortable when they saw a 10-point lead and felt like they were rolling and let off the gas pedal.”
Roseburg (3-13, 0-3 SWC) jumped out to a 17-7 lead with 2:45 left in the opening period. Matt Parker and Zach Martin combined for 13 points during the hot start, hitting three 3-pointers.
South Medford (8-9, 1-2 SWC) went on a mini-run to finish the first quarter down 17-11 and the streak continued into the second quarter.
The Panthers went on a 14-0 run from the first to the second period to build a 21-17 advantage with 4:30 left. The scoreless run for Roseburg lasted for more than four minutes.
South Medford finished the first half on a 26-9 run and led 33-26 at the break. The Panthers extended their edge to 13 points in the third quarter before Roseburg made a push for a comeback.
Jacob Parker drained a 3-pointer with about five minutes left in the third period to begin a six-point swing for Roseburg. While Parker was shooting, Attreyu Pinard was fouled as he tried to set a screen.
The Indians retained the possession after the basket and Danil Olson tacked on another 3-pointer to get Roseburg within 40-34. Olson hit another three on Roseburg’s next possession and suddenly the Indians were back within 42-37.
The momentum was short-lived as South Medford finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run and went on to lead by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored Roseburg 41-24 in the second half.
“This was definitely the first time that I’ve felt like our guys got deflated on the floor,” Humphreys said. “Tonight for whatever reason, emotionally tired or deflated from seeing a lead slip away and get so far the other direction that it felt like we had that lapse where we kind of gave up a little bit and we’ve got to correct that. I’ve got to figure out how to make that better.”
Keegan Losinski had a season-high 30 points for South Medford. The senior made 14 of 19 shots in the game and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Isaiah Dye was the only other South Medford player in double figures with 12 points off the bench.
Martin led Roseburg with 13 points, 11 coming in the first half. Olson added 11 points with three 3-pointers.
Roseburg will try to end a four-game slide when it hoss the Grants Pass Cavemen for a Southwest Conference game on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
SOUTH MEDFORD (74) — Keegan Losinski 30, Dye 12, Sleezer 8, Shepard 7, Harmon 7, Gaut 5, Pannell 3, Miller 2, Townley, Booth. Totals 30 12-14 74.
ROSEBURG (50) — Zach Martin 13, Olson 11, M. Parker 8, J. Parker 7, Pinard 5, Six 3, Fay 3, Johnson, Kaul, Kopfenstein. Totals 18 6-7 50.
S. Medford 11 22 19 22 — 74
Roseburg 17 9 13 11 — 50
3-Point Goals — S.M. 2 (Gaut, Harmon), Rose. 8 (Olson 3, M. Parker 2, Martin 1, Fay 1, J. Parker 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 11, Rose. 15.
JV score — Roseburg 59, S. Medford 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.