MEDFORD — Freshman Cash Boe had nine points and 12 rebounds, but Elkton was unable to overcome a poor night shooting and dropped a 27-23 nonleague boys basketball game to the Cascade Christian junior varsity Monday night.
Alex Allen added six points and Cooper Peters had nine rebounds for the Elks, who dropped their sixth in a row while falling to 2-10 on the season.
"We executed pretty well. We just couldn't hit a shot," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We're close, and I'll keep saying that. We're still kind of getting in sync, but tonight we did some encouraging things against a good team."
The Elks, who have played seven consecutive road games, return to their home gym for a Skyline League North game against Umpqua Valley Christian Friday.
ELKTON (23) — Cash Boe 9, Allen 6, Woody 4, Peters 4, Clevenger, Luzier, Anderson, Cox. Totals 9 5-10 23.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (27) — Titus Miller 9, Crowl 7, Hess 3, Meilicke 2, Reed 2, Brehm 2, Schmidt 2, Lofton, Knoblock, Thompson, Frank, Haley, LeValley, Nering. Totals 12 1-1 27.
Elkton;4;3;8;8;—;23
C. Christian;6;5;9;7;—;27
3-Point Goals — Elk. 0, CCJV 2 (Hess, Crowl). Total Fouls — Elk. 7, CCJV 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.