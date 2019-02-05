GRANTS PASS — Mason Cox posted a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds to help push Elkton in an 80-43 blowout of New Hope Christian in Tuesday night's Skyline League boys basketball game.
Trystn Woody scored 18 points, and Jaydn Woody and Austin Luzier each added 13 for the Elks (5-17, 2-9 North).
Jeremy Joling led New Hope Christian (3-17, 1-10 South) with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Elkton visits Days Creek on Friday
ELKTON (80) — Trystn Woody 18, Ma. Cox 15, J. Woody 13, Luzier 13, Moore 8, Mi. Cox 6, Clevenger 5, Peters 2, Moss, Corvinus. Totals 34-68 6-6 80.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (43) — Jeremy Joling 20, Mead 10, Hamilton 7, Roh 3, Dennis 2, Sedano 1, Converse, Clauser, Wang, Noble. Totals 17-51 6-10 43.
Elkton;21;18;24;17;—;80
NHC;10;6;11;16;—;43
3-Point Goals — Elk. 6 (T. Woody 2, J. Woody 1, Clevenger 1, Luzier 1), NHC 3 (Mead 2, Hamilton 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 7, NHC 11.
