ELKTON — The Elkton boys basketball team ended its season on a winning note on Saturday, defeating Crow 41-35 in a nonleague game at Grimsrud Gym.
Trystn Woody scored 14 points for the Elks (5-19, 1-11 Skyline North). Freshman Cash Boe had 11 points and three assists, while freshman Alex Allen added six points, 16 rebounds and three assists.
Kyle Schwartz led the Cougars (9-14, 6-8 Mountain West) with 15 points.
The Elks lose only one senior to graduation — Micah Cox.
"The kids' attitudes were great all season and they got better," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We're looking forward to next year."
CROW (35) — Kyle Schwartz 15, Mattson 8, Ricks 6, Daugherty 2, Johnson 2, Salum 2, Eshleman, McCoy. Totals 16-46 3-5 35.
ELKTON (41) — Trystn Woody 14, Boe 11, Allen 6, Clevenger 6, Cox 2, Peters 2, Anderson, Carter. Totals 16-41 8-12 41.
Crow;6;4;13;12;—;35
Elkton;7;12;13;9;—;41
3-Point Goals — Crow 0, Elk. 1 (Woody). Total Fouls — Crow 14, Elk. 8. Rebounds — Crow 24 (Ricks 8), Elk. 28 (Allen 16).
JV Score — Elkton 27, Crow 27 (two quarters).
