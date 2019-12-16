MEDFORD — Freshman Cash Boe had a game-high 26 points, but Elkton struggled to overcome a slow start to the second half in a 62-51 nonleague boys basketball loss to Rogue Valley Adventist Monday night.
Micah Cox added 12 points for the Elks (2-5), who trailed 32-30 at halftime but were outscored 16-7 in the third quarter. Rogue Valley Adventist (4-1) was led by Caleb Jackson's 19 points.
The Elks are idle until Dec. 27-28, when they will visit St. Paul and Perrydale on consecutive nights.
ELKTON (51) — Cash Boe 26, Cox 12, Clevenger 5, Anderson 4, Allen 4, Luzier, Peters. Totals 18 10-19 51.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (62) — Caleb Jackson 19, Christensen 15, Mendenhall 9, Wiggers 8, Tovar 7, Krebs 4, Zamudio, Alvarez. Totals 27 5-11 62.
Elkton;16;14;7;14;—;51
R. Valley;14;18;16;14;—;62
3-Point Goals — Elk. 5 (Cox 4, Anderson 1), RVA (Tovar 2, Jackson 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, RVA 21. Fouled Out — Christensen. Rebounds — Elk. 19 (Allen 5), RVA 23.
JV Score — RVA def. Elkton (two quarters).
