DRAIN — The Elkton boys basketball team held on for a 43-41 win over Lowell on Saturday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
A free throw by Jayce Clevenger with around 11 seconds left gave the Elks (2-4) a two-point advantage. The Red Devils (1-4) had an opportunity to tie, but couldn't convert a shot in the final seconds.
Freshman Cash Boe led Elkton with a double-double, getting 22 points and 11 rebounds. Cooper Peters chipped in eight points and freshman Alex Allen grabbed 11 rebounds.
Taysian Williamson scored 15 points for Lowell, and Carter Wendt contributed 13 points and 13 boards for a double-double.
"We had a great second quarter (outscoring Lowell 18-3)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "But they made some adjustments and showed us some things we hadn't seen."
Elkton will travel to Medford Monday to meet Rogue Valley Adventist in a nonleague contest.
ELKTON (43) — Cash Boe 22, Peters 8, Cox 4, Clevenger 3, Luzier 3, Allen 3, Anderson. Totals 12 14-24 43.
LOWELL (41) — Taysian Williamson 15, Wendt 13, Stratus 4, Devereaux 4, Vaughn 3, Martini 2, Sotomayor. Totals 17 3-9 41.
Elkton;13;18;5;7;—;43
Lowell;15;3;12;11;—;41
3-Point Goals — Elk. 5 (Peters 2, Luzier 1, Boe 1, Cox 1), Lowell 4 (Williamson 3, Vaughn 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, Lowell 22. Fouled Out — Devereaux. Rebounds — Elk. 39 (Boe, Allen 11), Lowell 43 (Wendt 13).
