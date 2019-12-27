ST. PAUL — St. Paul's defensive pressure forced 27 Elkton turnovers, leading to 79 offensive shots for the Buckaroos as they earned a home 57-46 nonleague boys basketball victory Friday night.
T.J. Crawford scored 18 points for the Buckaroos (3-5).
Freshman Cash Boe had 13 points for the Elks (2-6). Cooper Peters and Micah Cox each scored 10.
Elkton play at Perrydale Saturday.
ELKTON (46) — Cash Boe 13, Peters 10, Cox 10, Allen 7, Clevenger 4, Luzier 2, Anderson. Totals 18-49 7-11 46.
ST. PAUL (57) — T.J. Crawford 18, Lear 13, Grasso 10, Coleman 6, Connor 4, Milroy 4, Scott 2, Cook, Weise. Totals 25-79 2-7 57.
Elkton;15;13;10;8;—;46
St. Paul;18;14;12;13;—;57
3-Point Goals — Elkton 3 (Cox 2, Peters 1), S.P. 5 (Crawford 3, Lear 2). Total Fouls — Elkton 7, S.P. 11. Fouled Out — Coleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.