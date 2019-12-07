ELKTON — Freshmen Cash Boe and Alex Allen each posted double-doubles and the Elkton boys basketball team notched its first win of the season on Saturday with a 55-22 rout of Triangle Lake in the Elkton Tip-off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Boe finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Allen chipped in 10 points and 12 boards. Sebastian Anderson added nine points for the Elks (1-2).
Zach Pennel scored eight points for the Lakers (0-3).
Elkton will host Mapleton Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
TRIANGLE LAKE (22) — Zach Pennel 8, Baker 7, Eastburn 4, Esty 2, Steinhauer 1, Dumford, Cullmer, B. Wyse, McConnell, M. Wyse. Totals 9-54 4-13 22.
ELKTON (55) — Cash Boe 14, Allen 10, Anderson 9, Cox 7, Clevenger 6, Luzier 3, Moss 2, Bickford, Martinez, Carter, Snow. Totals 21-59 7-15 55.
Triangle Lake;9;7;3;3;—;22
Elkton;11;16;17;11;—;55
3-Point Goals — T.L. 0, Elk. 6 (Anderson 2, Boe 2, Luzier 1, Cox 1). Total Fouls — T.L. 12, Elk. 12. Rebounds — T.L. 31 (Pennel 6), Elk. 54 (Boe 13).
