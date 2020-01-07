ELMIRA — South Umpqua got off to a slow start and never did find its footing, dropping a 57-35 nonleague boys basketball game to Elmira Monday night.
Ever Lamm and freshman Jace Johnson had eight points apiece for the Lancers (1-10), who suffered their 10th consecutive loss.
The Falcons put South Umpqua in a 13-4 hole after one quarter and never looked back. Bryan Forsman had a game-high 18 points to pace Elmira.
The Lancers visit Glide Wednesday in their final nonleague contest before opening Far West League play at home against Douglas Friday night.
SOUTH UMPQUA (35) — Ever Lamm 8, Jace Johnson 8, K. Johnson 6, Wilson 4, Jaynes 4, Frye 4, Geiger 1, Gosselin. Totals 15 2-9 35.
ELMIRA (57) — Bryson Forsman 17, Davis 11, Warner 10, Marr 8, Admire 7, Hernandez 2, Wilson 1, Fatooh 1. Totals 20 13-21 57.
S. Umpqua;4;12;6;13;—;35
Elmira;13;17;16;11;—57
3-Point Goals — S.U. 3 (J. Johnson 2, Lamm 1), Elmira 4 (Forsman, Davis, Admire, Warner). Total Fouls — S.U. 13, Elmira 15. Fouled Out — J. Johnson.
JV Score — S.U. def. Elmira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.