ESTACADA — A slow start doomed the South Umpqua boys basketball team in its 63-48 nonleague loss to Estacada on Friday night.
Matthew Haefs scored 15 points for the Class 4A Rangers (2-5). Nathan Hagel and Elijah Crombie each added 12 points in the win.
Zack Wilson scored 18 points for the 3A Lancers (1-6), hitting four of the team's 10 3-pointers. Sophomore Kade Johnson chipped in 12 points and freshman Jace Johnson contributed 11.
S.U. will meet North Valley on Jan. 2 in the North Valley Tournament.
SOUTH UMPQUA (48) — Zack Wilson 18, K. Johnson 12, J. Johnson 11, Lamm 7, Jaynes, Gosselin, Geiger. Totals 15 8-17 48.
ESTACADA (63) — Matthew Haefs 15, Hagel 12, Crombie 12, Nacoste 10, McDonald 5, Snyder 3, Schaffer 2, Tellis 2, Stores 2. Totals 23 9-16 63.
S. Umpqua;6;11;12;19;—;48
Estacada;19;13;22;9;—;63
3-Point Goals — S.U. 10 (Wilson 4, K. Johnson 3, J. Johnson 2, Lamm 1), Est. 8 (Haefs 5, Crombie 2, McDonald 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 16, Est. 16. Fouled Out — Jaynes.
JV Score — Estacada def. South Umpqua. JVII — South Umpqua 46, Estacada 44.
