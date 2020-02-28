Jordan Humphreys’ first year as head coach of the Roseburg High boys basketball team finished in familiar fashion at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium Friday night.
The Indians fell behind big, rallied back to make things interesting, but ultimately came up short in a 67-53 loss to North Medford in the season finale.
“Same thing,” replied Humphreys, when asked how things went for the Indians. “They kind of came out and just played half a game again.”
Roseburg (3-20, 0-10 SWC) fell behind by 22 points in the third quarter, but fought back to within 10 points in the fourth. The loss ended Roseburg’s season without a win in Southwest Conference play, but Humphreys believes his team has what it takes to hang with teams.
“It just goes to show that these guys have the ability to stay focused and play with everybody," the coach said. "And we just got to, hopefully over the summer, can figure out how to do it for a full game.”
North Medford (15-9, 7-2) doubled-up Roseburg in the first half, 32-16. Black Tornado senior Jett Carpenter scored 16 of his game-high 25 points before the break.
The Black Tornado started the third period on an 8-2 run and pulled ahead 40-18 on a Nick Karrick 3-pointer with about 6:30 left to go in the quarter.
The Indians responded with a 10-0 run to get back to within 40-28 and the Tribe would stay within 15 points much the rest of the way.
Roseburg sophomore Danil Olson drained a 3-pointer with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter to draw the Indians within 59-49, but that’s as close that the comeback effort would get.
The message was clear after the game. There’s work to do this off-season.
“It’s not too good of a feeling, but we just know we have to work hard this off season and next year get some Ws,” said junior Jacob Parker, who led the Indians with a season-high 18 points.
“I think we’re proving that we can hang with, like, every team in our conference. We just have to keep putting in the work.”
Humphreys echoed the sentiment and said it’s not just on the players to improve before next year.
“I definitely have a lot of growth to do as a coach. A lot of things I saw this year that I need to work on and I definitely let the kids know that,” Humphreys said. “We’ll put in the work together and hopefully next year come back and see a new product.”
Humphreys hopes to see his players try out for spring sports help grow the athletic community at Roseburg High and to get the experience of learning from other coaches.
As for his off-season plan? It begins next week with watching playoff games and visiting with other coaches.
NORTH MEDFORD (67) — Jett Carpenter 25, Neff 13, Orozco-Bernal 9, Karrick 7, Dyer 7, Ellis 6, Sherbourne, Robustelli, Stults. Totals 19 19-25 67.
ROSEBURG (53) — Jacob Parker 18, M. Parker 12, Martin 10, Pinard 5, Olson 5, Six 2, Klopfenstein 1, Johnson, Kaul, Fay. Totals 19 11-15 53.
3-Point Goals — N.M. 8 (Carpenter 3, Neff 2, Karrick 2, Orozco-Bernal 1), Rose. 4 (M. Parker 2, Olson 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — N.M. 15, Rose. 21. Fouled Out — Kaul, Martin.
JV Score — Roseburg 47, North Medford 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.