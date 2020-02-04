TRI CITY — Tre Foster was a man among boys Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7 St. Mary's senior post exploded for 37 points and more than 20 rebounds, leading the Crusaders to an 81-63 Far West League boys basketball victory over South Umpqua.
"It was the Foster show tonight," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "He was a force to be reckoned with. The last time we played them he only had nine points. He was playing like a man tonight."
After falling into a 14-point hole after the first quarter, the Lancers (3-16, 1-6 FWL) rallied, pulling within 41-34 by halftime.
"The kids didn't give up," Nixon said. "The score really didn't reflect how well we played tonight."
Zack Wilson hit four 3-pointers and led a balanced S.U. offense 18 points. Freshman Jace Johnson added 12 points, Ever Lamm hit for 11 and Cameron Jaynes scored 10. Kade Johnson had seven, and Tanner White scored five off the bench.
The Lancers visit fifth-ranked Cascade Christian Friday.
ST. MARY’S (81) — Tre Foster 37, Banton 14, Forrester 7, Kaeo-Wailehua 6, Hadley 4, Sacks 4, Bennion 3, Guyer 2, Kranenburg 2, Sternenberg 1, Covington, Snyder, Aldrich. Totals 33 10-18 81.
SOUTH UMPQUA (63) — Zack Wilson 18, J. Johnson 12, Lamm 11, Jaynes 10, K. Johnson 7, White 5, Gosselin, Real. Totals 25 6-11 63.
St. Mary’s;28;13;17;23;—;81
S. Umpqua;14;20;11;18;—;63
3-Point Goals — S.M. 5 (Banton 2, Forrester, Foster, Bennion), S.U. 7 (Wilson 4, J. Johnson 2, Lamm 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 13, S.U. 15. Fouled Out — K. Johnson, Jaynes.
JV Score — St. Mary’s def. South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.