PHOENIX — Missed opportunities down the stretch proved the demise of the Douglas boys Saturday afternoon as the Trojans fell to St. Mary's 64-53 in the Pirate Shootout at Phoenix High School.
Twice in the fourth quarter, Douglas went to the free-throw line trailing by two points, but missed all four free throws as the Crusaders pulled away.
While both teams committed 22 fouls, it was the early whistles against Douglas that had the Trojans playing from behind most of the game.
"We just couldn't quite get over the hump," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We're getting close. We just have to figure out how to play and think at game speed."
Brandon Willard had a game-high 15 points for the Trojans (0-2) before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Andy Schofield had 12 points, while Erich Hoque and Gavyn Jones added nine and eight, respectively.
Tre Foster and Will Kranenburg scored 12 apiece to lead St. Mary's.
The Trojans visit Bandon Tuesday.
ST. MARY’S (64) — Tre Foster 12, Will Kranenburg 12, Forrester 11, Sternenberg 7, Barton 5, Snyder 5, Hadley 4, Bennion 3, Kaeo-Wailehua 2, Sacks 2, Guyer 1. Totals 24 11-26 64.
DOUGLAS (53) — Brandon Willard 15, Schofield 12, Hoque 9, Jones 8, LaRocque 5, Edwards 2, Fowler 2, Anderson, McManus. Totals 16 17-34 53.
St. Mary’s;15;22;11;16;—;64
Douglas;10;14;17;12;—;53
3-Point Goals — S.M. 5 (Barton, Forrester, Bennion, Sternenberg, Snyder), Douglas 4 (Willard 2, Hoque 1, LaRocque 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 22, Douglas 22. Fouled Out — Willard, Jones.
JV Score — St. Mary’s def. Douglas.
