BROOKINGS — A total of seven players scored in double figures as Brookings-Harbor got out to a quick start and pulled away from Douglas, claiming an 80-53 Far West League boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Evan Fronckowiak led four Bruins in double figures with 20 points.
Brandon Willard had 17 points to lead Douglas (4-10, 0-2 FWL), while Gavyn Jones added 16 and Erich Hoque 14 with three 3-pointers.
The Trojans are home against St. Mary's in FWL play Friday.
DOUGLAS (53) — Brandon Willard 17, Jones 16, Hoque 14, Anderson 4, Fowler 1, Cathey 1, McWhorter, Willis, LaRocque. Totals 20 8-14 53.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (80) — Evan Fronckowiak 20, Burger 15, Vanginderen 11, Tuttle 10, Russell 8, Villa 5, Howard 3, Beaman 2, Christensen 3, Morris 3. Totals 28 17-24 80.
Douglas;11;13;12;17;—;53
Brookings;19;20;19;22;—;80
3-Point Goals — Doug. 5 (Hoque 3, Willard 2), B.H. 7 (Burger 3, Villa 1, Fronckowiak 1, Morris 1, Howard q). Total Fouls — Doug. 18, B.H. 14. Fouled Out — Jones.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor def. Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.