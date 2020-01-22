DIXONVILLE — Trey Weller led East Linn Christian players in double figures, scoring a game-high 20 points as the visiting Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 61-45 nonleague boys basketball victory over Umpqua Valley Christian Wednesday night.
Devin McLaughlin had 17 points — including three 3-pointers — and Dominick Butler 15 to lead the Monarchs (7-9), who fell into an early hole but rallied to get within 42-38 entering the final period. Ethan Slayden added 15 points for the Eagles, who finished the game with a 19-7 run.
Tyler Miller added nine points for UVC, which returns to Skyline League North play this weekend, hosting North Douglas Friday and visiting Yoncalla Saturday.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (61) — Trey Weller 20, Slayden 15, C. King 14, D. King 7, Schermerhorn 5, Medford, Sewell, Nichol, Menguita, Walusiak, Baker, Davis, Becker. Totals 24 8-8 61.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (45) — Devin McLaughlin 17, Butler 15, Miller 9, Sewall 2, Pettibone 2, Buechley, Gettys, Guastaferro, Bendele, Luther. Totals 18 6-8 45.
ELC.15;11;16;19;—;61
UVC;9;10;19;7;—;45
3-Point Goals — ELC 5 (C. King 2, D. King, Slayden, Schermerhorn), UVC 3 (McLaughlin). Total Fouls — ELC 11, UVC 13.
JV Score — ELC 37, UVC 16.
