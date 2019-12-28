NEWBERG — Glendale took a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on as the South Wasco County Redsides rallied for a 59-52 victory at the C.S. Lewis Invitational Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Anthony Pezqueda led the Pirates (4-4) with 22 points, while Kaleb Cline added 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Brody Lee had nine rebounds and five steals.
Garrett Olson led three Redsides in double figures with a game-high 25 points.
Glendale will open Skyline League play at home against Yoncalla Friday night.
GLENDALE (52) — Anthony Pezqueda 22, Cline 11, Colley 9, Lee 6, Ta. Ring 4, Lovaglio, Jefferson. Totals 21 1-3 52.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY (59) — Garrett Olson 25, Thomas 15, Davis 10, LaFaver 8, Birman 1, Ongers, Marquez. Totals 24 5-8 59.
Glendale;12;12;19;9;—;52
S. Wasco;12;17;11;19;—;59
3-Point Goals — Glen. 9 (Pezqueda 6, Colley 3), SWC 4 (Thomas 3, Olson 1). Total Fouls — Glen. 13, SWC 14.
