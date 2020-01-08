GLIDE — Freshman Jace Johnson scored a career-high 22 points and South Umpqua hit a season-high 13 3-pointers in the Lancers' 68-53 nonleague boys basketball victory over Glide Wednesday night.
Johnson had five 3-pointers on the night while Zack Wilson came off the bench to add 18 points with four 3-pointers for the Lancers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak.
"We mixed up the starting lineup with four sophomores and a freshman, and I think the shakeup with the different personnel grouping worked," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "It maybe lit a fire. The kids played very well tonight as a group.
"When the shots are falling, that always helps."
Caleb Alexander had four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points to lead the Wildcats (3-8), while Tanner Pope added eight.
Ever Lamm chipped in 13 points with three treys for the Lancers (2-10), who will open Far West League play at home with Douglas Friday. It will be South Umpqua's third home game of the season.
"It's going to be nice to play in our own gym again," Nixon said.
Glide also opens its league slate Friday, traveling to Cave Junction to face Illinois Valley in Southern Cascade League action.
SOUTH UMPQUA (68) — Jace Johnson 22, Wilson 18, Lamm 13, K. Johnson 6, Gosselin 5, Morgan 2, Jaynes 2, Geiger, White, Eastridge. Totals 24 7-12 68.
GLIDE (53) — Caleb Alexander 16, T. Pope 8, Wilding 6, Russell 5, Mornarich 5, Bucich 5, Tischner 4, C. Pope 2, Rinnert 2, Ackerman. Totals 17 13-17 53.
S. Umpqua;9;24;18;17;—;68
Glide;10;13;10;20;—;53
3-Point Goals — S.U. 13 (J. Johnson 5, Wilson 4, Lamm 3, K. Johnson 1), Glide 6 (Alexander 4, Mornarich 1, Bucich 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 14, Glide 13.
JV Score — SU def. Glide
