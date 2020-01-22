ELKTON — A pair of freshmen lifted the Elkton Elks into the Skyline League win column as Cash Boe and Alex Allen both posted double-doubles in a 38-29 home victory over Glendale Wednesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Boe finished with game highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds and Allen had 10 points and 10 boards for the Elks (4-13, 1-5 North), who used an 18-4 second-quarter run to take control. The frosh duo combined for 13 points in the paint in the period.
"We moved the ball really well (in the second quarter)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We loosened up on offense and got some really good looks."
After struggling in the third quarter, the Elks sealed the win by going 5-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes.
"We're still trying to figure how to close games out. It took us a little bit, but I'm pleased with the way we finished," Trout said.
Kaleb Cline led Glendale with 10 points and David Lovaglio chipped in seven, while Darrion Jefferson had a team-high seven rebounds for the Pirates (7-8, 1-4 South).
Elkton is home against Yoncalla in a Skyline League North game Friday, while Glendale hosts Riddle Saturday.
GLENDALE (29) — Kaleb Cline 10, Lovaglio 7, Pezqueda 6, Jefferson 3, Colley 2, Ring 1, Moody, O’Dell. Totals 11-42 6-14 29.
ELKTON (38) — Cash Boe 19, Allen 10, Cox 4, Woody 3, Luzier 2, Clevenger, Carter, Anderson, Peters. Totals 14-50 8-13 38.
Glendale;6;4;8;11;—;29
Elkton;6;18;3;11;—;38
3-Point Goals — Gle. 1 (Lovaglio), Elk. 2 (Woody, Boe). Total Fouls — Gle. 14, Elk. 12. Fouled Out — Pezqueda. Rebounds — Gle. 26 (Jefferson 7), Elk. 37 (Boe 11).
