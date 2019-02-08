RIDDLE — Gerardo Lopez had a double-double in Riddle's 83-30 win over New Hope Christian in Friday's Skyline League South boys basketball game.
The Riddle senior had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Chase Greer also had 12 points for the Irish (21-3, 11-2 South), the South Division champs.
Nate Hopkins had 10 assists and six points against the Warriors (3-18, 1-11). Dylan McFadden and Mario Gianotti had 10 points apiece.
New Hope Christian was led in scoring by Thad Hamilton with 14 points and Michael Mead with 10.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (30) — Thad Hamilton 14, Mead 10, Sedano 2, Dennis 2, Joling 2, Converse, Clouser, Wang, Roh, Noble, Korte. Totals 10-46 6-12 30.
RIDDLE (83) — Chase Greer 12, Gerardo Lopez 12, McFadden 10, Gianotti 10, McMichael 8, Borschowa 7, Hopkins 6, Hackett 6, Myers 4, Co. Greer 3, Canty 3, Jenks 2. Totals 32-78 13-20 83.
New Hope;7;5;13;5;—;30
Riddle;20;22;20;21;—;83
3-Point Goals – NHC (Hamilton 2, Mead 2), Rid. 6 (Hackett 2, Borschowa 1, Ch. Greer 1, Lopez 1, McFadden 1). Total Fouls — NHC 17, Rid. 12. Fouled Out — Joling. Technicals — Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.