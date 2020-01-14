DRAIN — Jake Gerrard continued his recent hot streak with another double-double and North Douglas scored a 56-40 Skyline League boys basketball victory over visiting Camas Valley Tuesday night.
Gerrard had a game-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors (8-6, 3-1 Skyline North), who also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tanner Parks. Gerrard had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled away.
North Douglas also got key contributions from freshmen Logan Gant and Cade Olds, who combined for 14 points while filling in for injured senior guard Austin Frieze.
Tristan Casteel led the Hornets (8-7, 2-3 South) with 13 points, while Jared Hunt added 12.
Camas Valley will host McKenzie in a nonleague game and North Douglas visits Yoncalla in Skyline League play Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY (40) — Tristan Casteel 13, J. Hunt 12, O’Connor 7, Brown 6, Standley 2, Ewing, Wolfe, D. Hunt, Osbon, Swift, G. Casteel. Totals 12 14-17 40.
NORTH DOUGLAS (56) — Jake Gerrard 17, Parks 13, Olds 8, Gant 6, Black 5, Mast 3, Duncan 2, Rabuck 2. Totals 21 10-17 56.
C. Valley;9;10;14;7;—;40
N. Douglas;11;14;18;13;—;56
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (J. Hunt), N.D. 4 (Gerrard 3, Black 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 16, N.D. 11.
