LOWELL — Sophomore post Mario Gianotto scored a career-high 29 points and Riddle outscored Lowell 41-27 in the second half in a 70-53 nonleague boys basketball win on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Jesse Myers added a career-high 17 points and Colby Greer chipped in 15 for the Irish (2-1), who collected 25 offensive rebounds.
Carter Wendt scored 22 points for the Red Devils (1-2).
Riddle will host Falls City at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic.
RIDDLE (70) — Mario Gianotti 29, Myers 17, Co. Greer 15, Jenks 5, Ch. Greer 4, Rhea, Moore, Wynegar. Totals 28-67 10-12 70.
LOWELL (53) — Carter Wendt 22, Cantwell 7, Stratis 6, Martini 6, Deavereaux 3, Sotomayor 3, Williamson 3, Neet 3, Bardis. Totals 21 8-14 53.
Riddle;15;14;17;24;—;70
Lowell;13;13;9;18;—;53
3-Point Goals — Rid. 4 (Myers 2, Jenks 1, Co. Greer 1), Low. 3 (Sotomayor, Cantwell, Neet). Total Fouls — Rid. 9, Low. 11.
