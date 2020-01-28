SUTHERLIN — For the first six minutes Tuesday night, it looked like the Douglas Trojans and Sutherlin Bulldogs were running in wet cement.
For Douglas, it was a perfect scenario: keep it close, get hot, have a shot at the end. Ultimately, Sutherlin found its footing.
Issac Horn’s three-point play with 1:58 left in the first quarter gave Sutherlin a 7-2 lead, and Mason Gill and Collin Bodine blew the game open in the third quarter as the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs pulled away for a 53-31 Far West League boys basketball victory at the Dog Pound.
“It’s been interesting,” Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett of his team’s season-long struggles in home games. “The thing these guys always do is they always respond. We just have to get over that hump.”
The Bulldogs built a 23-11 cushion by halftime, but the Trojans’ Brandon Willard downed 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to pull Douglas within 25-17 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
That’s when Gill and Bodine took over.
Bodine scored off an offensive rebound, hit a 3-pointer, and Gill scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs shoved their lead to 40-26 and essentially slammed the door on a Douglas comeback.
Gill added seven points in the fourth quarter on a baseline-drive layup, a putback off a rebound and a 3-pointer.
“When Mason started getting aggressive, I think some of my guys were awestruck, to be honest,” Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said.
Horn’s strong start to the game led to a nine-point advantage for the Bulldogs after one quarter, and his floater in the lane with three minutes left in the first half pushed Sutherlin to a 20-8 lead.
Willard finished with 14 points — including four 3-pointers — while Gavyn Jones added eight points for Douglas, which remained winless in FWL play after dropping its sixth straight.
“I know our history with these players has had a lot of bad defeats in it, and it creates a lot of bad thoughts and bad memories,” said Van Loon, who took over a team that went 4-17 last season and currently stands at 4-14 this season (0-5 FWL).
“Hopefully, these guys see that we’re not what we have been,” Van Loon said. “They deserve to be in games. They deserve to compete. We can’t give anybody anything free and easy.”
Both teams are at home Friday, as Sutherlin hosts St. Mary’s and Douglas hosts South Umpqua.
DOUGLAS (31) — Brandon Willard 14, Jones 8, Schofield 5, Fowler 2, Hoque 1, LaRocque 1, Anderson, Willis, McManus. Totals 10 5-10 31.
SUTHERLIN (53) — Mason Gill 25, Horn 11, Bodine 5, Merrifield 3, Wattman 3, Smalley 2, Stinnett 2, Pacini 2, Cervantes, Carr, Guerrero. Totals 23 4-9 53.
Douglas 4 7 14 6 — 31
Sutherlin 13 10 17 13 — 53
3-Point Goals — Doug. 6 (Willard 4, Schofield 1, Jones 1), Suth. 3 (Gill, Wattman, Bodine). Total Fouls — Doug. 9, Suth. 5.
JV Score — Sutherlin 35, Douglas 13.
