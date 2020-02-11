SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin post Issac Horn — getting the start on senior night — poured in a career-high 19 points and the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 74-50 Far West League boys basketball victory over visiting South Umpqua Tuesday night.
Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett started all five of his seniors in their final regular season home game, which also resulted in point guard Jake Merrifield posting a season-high five points.
The night belonged to senior post Mason Gill, who had 12 points in the first quarter and — despite missing most of the second quarter with two fouls — finished with a game-high 28 points. Gill and Horn both grabbed six rebounds.
South Umpqua stayed within reach throughout the first half thanks in part to its 3-point shooting. Zack Wilson hit a pair of first-half 3s and Ever Lamm and Jace Johnson also hit triples as the Lancers were within 31-27 at halftime. But Gill and Horn combined for 18 points in the third quarter as Sutherlin outscored the Lancers 22-12 in the period to pull away.
Lamm led South Umpqua (3-18, 1-8 FWL) with 16 points and Johnson scored 13 for the Lancers, who close out their season Friday at home against Brookings-Harbor.
Brandon Carr and Josh Davis scored 11 points each for the No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2), who can guarantee themselves a share of first place in the FWL with a win at Douglas Friday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (50) — Ever Lamm 16, J. Johnson 13, Wilson 8, Gosselin 5, White 4, Jaynes 2, K. Johnson 2. Totals 18 7-15 50.
SUTHERLIN (74) — Mason Gill 28, Horn 19, Carr 11, Davis 11, Merrifield 5, Smalley, Cervantes, Wattman, Pacini, Bodine, Guerrero-Nunez. Totals 31 9-13 74.
S. Umpqua;14;13;12;11;—;50
Sutherlin;18;13;22;21;—;74
3-Point Goals — S.U. 7 (J. Johnson 3, Wilson 2, Lamm 1, Gosselin 1), Suth. 3 (Horn, Carr, Gill). Total Fouls — S.U. 10, Suth. 15.
JV Score — Sutherlin def. South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.