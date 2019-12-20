WILLAMINA — Senior Mason Gill scored a season-high 34 points and Sutherlin held off a late Waldport charge to beat the Irish 72-63 in the opening round of the Willamina Tournament.
Gill was 13-for-18 from the floor, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and 12 in the fourth to help the Bulldogs lock up their fifth win of the season against just one loss.
"He did a good job of establishing himself in the key," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said of Gill. "We're still figuring out who we are and we knew it was going to be a bit of a process. It just takes a few games."
Josh Davis added 11 points and Kolbi Stinnett and Collin Bodine had seven apiece for No. 7 Sutherlin, which plays the winner of Grant Union and host Willamina Saturday. That score was unavailable at press time.
WALDPORT (63) — Zak Holsey 25, Thissell 16, Spradley 10, Jones 6, Fruechte 3, Tramp 3, Wilson, McReynolds. Totals 21 11-13 63.
SUTHERLIN (72) — Mason Gill 34, Davis 11, Stinnett 7, Bodine 7, Carr 6, Horn 4, Wattman 3, Smalley, Merrifield, Guerrero-Nunez, Pacini. Totals 27 15-26 72.
Waldport;12;16;12;23;—;63
Sutherlin;18;16;19;19;—;72
3-Point Goals — Wald. 6 (Holsey 3, Thissell 2, Fruechte 1, Tramp 1), Suth. 3 (Stinnett, Gill, Bodine). Total Fouls — Wald. 18, Suth. 13.
