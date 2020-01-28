GRANTS PASS — The Glendale boys basketball team blew an 11-point halftime lead but rebounded in the fourth quarter, outscoring New Hope Christian 15-4 to take a 44-33 win in a Skyline League game.
Freshman guard Anthony Pezqueda scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for the Pirates (8-9, 2-5 South). Cameron Colley chipped in 11 points.
Yuka Nakahara led the Warriors (6-9, 0-8) with 15 points.
Glendale will visit Camas Valley Saturday.
GLENDALE (44) — Anthony Pezqueda 18, Colley 11, Lee 6, Lovaglio 2, Ring 2, Cline 2, Jefferson 2, Moody 1. Totals 19 1-4 44.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (33) — Yuma Nakahara 15, Mead 9, Pennington 6, Dennis 2, Zumhofe 1, Suzuki, Noble, McKinney. Totals 14 3-8 33.
Glendale;17;9;3;15;—;44
NHC;8;7;14;4;—;33
3-Point Goals — Gle. 7 (Pezqueda 4, Colley 1), NHC 2 (Nakahara, Mead). Total Fouls — Gle. 11, NHC 8.
JV Score — Glendale 18, NHC 3 (two quarters).
