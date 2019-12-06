CANYONVILLE — The Glendale boys basketball team struggled offensively for most of the game and dropped a 53-25 decision to Paisley on Friday in the Pilot Invitational.
Noah McAllister led the Broncos (1-0) with 12 points. Paisley led 31-4 at halftime.
Sophomore David Lovaglio scored 10 points for the Pirates (1-1) and Kaleb Cline added seven.
Glendale will play at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GLENDALE (25) — David Lovaglio 10, Cline 7, Pezqueda 3, Jellum 3, Lee 2, Moody, Colley, Ta. Ring, Ty. Ring, Smith, Jefferson. Totals 10 2-10 25.
PAISLEY (53) — Noah McAllister 12, C. Froehlich 11, Jones 11, M. Froehlich 10, Vickerman 5, Hyde 2, Froreo 2, Saralinov, Yeh, Celik, Dzhamankaraev, Proongkiat. Totals 23 1-4 53.
Glendale;1;3;4;17;—;25
Paisley;20;11;10;12;—;53
3-Point Goals — Gle. 3 (Pezqueda, Jellum, Lovaglio), Pai. 6 (McAllister 2, C. Froehlich 1, Vickerman 1, Jones 1, M. Froehlich 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 8, Pai. 11.
