GLENDALE — The Glendale boys basketball team scored 40 points in the second half and defeated Prospect 60-18 in a nonleague game on Tuesday night at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
Freshman Joseph O'Dell led the Pirates (7-7 overall) with a career-high 12 points. Darrion Jefferson contributed 11 points, David Lovaglio chipped in 10 and freshman Anthony Pezqueda nine in the win.
"I'm very pleased. It was one of our best games," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "We got in foul trouble in the first quarter, but had some young guys step up. I'm proud of Joseph O'Dell and (senior) Darrion Jefferson had by far his best game."
Theo James had eight points for the Cougars (2-11).
The Pirates resume Skyline League play Wednesday at Elkton.
PROSPECT (18) — Theo James 8, Taylor 5, Perkins 4, Ghirado 1, Moore, Gordon, Kusel, Nelson. Totals 6 6-9 18.
GLENDALE (60) — Joseph O'Dell 12, Jefferson 11, Lovaglio 10, Pezqueda 9, Moody 6, Ta. Ring 4, Cline 4, Colley 2, Ty. Ring 2, Smith. Totals 29 0-7 60.
Prospect;4;7;2;5;—;18
Glendale;8;11;24;16;—;60
3-Point Goals — Pro. 0, Gle. 2 (Jefferson, Pezqueda). Total Fouls — Pro. 12, Gle. 19. Technical Fouls — Glendale coach Ford, Glendale bench.
