GLENDALE — Junior forward Brody Lee scored a career-high 14 points and the Glendale boys basketball team won is second Skyline League game on Friday night, holding off New Hope Christian 39-35.
Lee scored all of his points in the second half. Darrion Jefferson added a career-high 12 points for the Pirates (3-14, 2-7 South). Sophomore Kalab Cline had nine rebounds and five steals.
Israel Sedano and Michael Mead each scored 10 points for the Warriors (3-15, 1-8).
"We exploited their zone (defense) later on," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "Brody Lee had a good game."
Glendale travels to Yoncalla Saturday.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (35) — Israel Sedano 10, Michael Mead 10, Joling 8, Roh 5, Hamilton 2, Dennis. Totals 13 3-8 35.
GLENDALE (39) — Brody Lee 14, Jefferson 12, Hale 7, Cline 3, Gonzales 2, Arana 1, Lovaglio, Ring. Totals 16 4-14 39.
NHC;3;10;11;11;—;35
Glendale;7;8;8;16;—;39
3-Point Goals — NHC 6 (Joling 2, Mead 2, Sedano 1, Roh 1), Gle. 3 (Jefferson). Total Fouls — NHC 14, Gle. 16. Fouled Out — Sedano, Cline.
