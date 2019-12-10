GLENDALE — Trenton Storns scored 21 points and Gold Beach jumped on Glendale early en route to a 68-44 nonleague boys basketball win on Tuesday night at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Freshman point guard Anthony Pezqueda scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (2-2), hitting 10 of 14 shots (four 3-pointers). David Lovaglio chipped in seven points.
Glendale travels to Prospect Saturday for a nonleague contest.
GOLD BEACH (68) — Trenton Storns 21, Altman 17, Hawthorne 10, Quesada 7, Miller 4, May 4, Greer 3, Hagood. Totals 27 4-12 68.
GLENDALE (44) — Anthony Pezqueda 24, Lovaglio 7, Cline 6, Colley 3, Ta. Ring 2, Jefferson 2, Lee. Totals 18 3-7 44.
Gold Beach;20;11;18;19;—;68
Glendale;7;11;11;15;—;44
3-Point Goals — G.B. 10 (Altman 5, Storns 4, Greer 1), Gle. 5 (Pezqueda 4, Colley 1). Total Fouls — G.B. 16, Gle. 15. Fouled Out — Cline, Lee.
JV Score — Gold Beach 32, Glendale 21.
