CAMAS VALLEY — Glendale went on a 17-3 fourth-quarter run to rally from a 10-point deficit and beat Camas Valley 37-33 in a pivotal Skyline League South Division boys basketball game Saturday night.
Darrion Jefferson hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers for the Pirates (9-9, 3-5 South) who pulled within one win of the Hornets (12-10, 4-5) for second place in the division standings.
Brody Lee scored nine of his team-high 11 points in the first half and David Lovaglio added nine points for the Pirates.
Jared Hunt had a game-high 14 points for the Hornets, who were held to just three free throws in the fourth quarter.
Glendale will host Milo Adventist in a nonleague game Monday, and will play a pair of road games against North Division opponents next weekend, visiting Days Creek Friday and North Douglas Saturday.
Camas Valley has just two league games remaining, at Yoncalla Friday and home with Days Creek Saturday.
GLENDALE (37) — Brody Lee 11, Lovaglio 9, Cline 6, Jefferson 6, Ta. Ring 3, Pezqueda 2, Moody. Totals 14 6-11 37.
CAMAS VALLEY (33) — Jared Hunt 14, T. Casteel 9, Ewing 5, O’Connor 4, Brown 1, Standley, Wolfe, D. Hunt, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel. Totals 13 5-14 33.
Glendale;10;4;;6;17;—;37
Camas Valley;6;13;11;3;—;33
3-Point Goals — Glen. 3 (Jefferson 2, Lee), C.V. 2 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — Glen. 12, C.V. 10.
